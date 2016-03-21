March 21, 2016

Microsoft, Lowe's to help remodelers through virtual reality

by Matt Day, The Seattle Times

Why buy a refrigerator before seeing what it might look like in a remodeled kitchen?

Microsoft and Lowe's are going to test customers' appetite for that type of experience starting this month with a using the HoloLens headset inside a store in the Seattle area, where Microsoft is based.

Customers will be able to use the to view a kitchen remodeling demonstration, allowing them to see images of design options for cabinets, countertops and appliances. Users will be able to adjust appliance finishes, countertop sizes, and other options, and share their designs on the Internet, Scott Erickson, who leads Microsoft's HoloLens marketing team, said in a blog post on Friday.

The HoloLens, which displays images over the wearer's environment, will start shipping to some at the end of this month at a cost of $3,000.

Microsoft has tried to drum up interest in the device among businesses with a series of partnerships touting the device's potential use, including demonstrations with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and automaker Volvo.

A release final date for the hasn't been announced.

Microsoft didn't specify which of Lowe's Seattle-area stores will feature the HoloLens pilot. Lowe's will also demonstrate the devices in a store in Raleigh, N.C. The company is headquartered in North Carolina.

©2016 The Seattle Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Microsoft, Lowe's to help remodelers through virtual reality (2016, March 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-microsoft-lowe-remodelers-virtual-reality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microsoft to ship developer HoloLens for $3,000 in March
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)