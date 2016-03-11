March 11, 2016

Kodak Moments app seeks to separate precious photo memories

This photo combo of screen shots provided by Kodak demonstrates the use of the new Kodak Moments app, meant for highlighting special moments such as birthdays. Kodak Alaris, the company behind the new app, believes its app can separate precious memories from everyday snapshots on Facebook and Instagram, as people can annotate the shots they share with a few paragraphs of text. Shots can be shared on Facebook and elsewhere, but annotations require the app to view. (Suzanne Gipson/Offset.com/Courtesy of Kodak via AP)

Kodak, a brand once synonymous with photographic memories, is creating an app meant for highlighting special moments such as birthdays.

Kodak Alaris, the company behind the new Kodak Moments , believes its app can separate precious memories from everyday snapshots of lunch and commutes on Facebook and Instagram. People annotate the shots they share with a few paragraphs of text. Shots can be shared on Facebook and elsewhere, but annotations require the app to view.

Kodak Alaris separated from the main Kodak company in the 2013 bankruptcy reorganization.

An app for Apple devices is available immediately in the U.S. Versions for Android and the rest of the world are coming.

The app will be free, without ads. The company plans to make money by selling printing services.

