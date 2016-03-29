March 29, 2016

Islands as microcosms for understanding interplay of ecological, environmental, and social systems

by Santa Fe Institute

One way to better understand the complex interactions between humans, biodiversity, and ecosystem services of any particular place—and how various sustainability initiatives or the consequences of impacts such as climate change will affect it—is to develop and run computational models that integrate ecological, environmental, and social system dynamics.

SFI Professor Jennifer Dunne and colleagues recently published a description in GigaScience of one such approach—a modeling framework they call the Island Digital Ecosystem Avatars, or IDEA.

Because of their defined and isolated borders, islands like French Polynesia's Mo'orea are ideal places to begin using an IDEA framework to simulate relationships and feedbacks between human activity and local ecosystems, they say.

More information: Neil Davies et al. Simulating social-ecological systems: the Island Digital Ecosystem Avatars (IDEA) consortium, GigaScience (2016). DOI: 10.1186/s13742-016-0118-5

Journal information: GigaScience

Provided by Santa Fe Institute

Citation: Islands as microcosms for understanding interplay of ecological, environmental, and social systems (2016, March 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-islands-microcosms-interplay-ecological-environmental.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

New science helps put spotlight on unseen global impacts
