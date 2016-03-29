March 29, 2016

Google unveils landline phone, which lives in cloud

Google on Tuesday unveiled a new landline telephone service aimed at helping consumers stay connected in the Internet cloud.

The new Fiber Phone service will be made available to a few US markets and later expanded to other cities where Google offers high-speed Internet.

The new service adds a few high-tech features to the landline, such as transcribing voice mails and delivering them as written messages, and connecting with mobile phones when consumers are away.

"While mobile phones have pushed us toward the future, home phone service is still important to many families," Google's John Shriver-Blake said in a blog post.

"Landlines can be familiar, reliable and provide high-quality service, but the technology hasn't always kept up," he said.

"That's why today, we're introducing Fiber Phone as a new option to help you stay connected wherever you are."

The new service enables "getting access on the road, in the office, or wherever you are," Shriver-Blake said.

"Your Fiber Phone number lives in the cloud, which means that you can use it on almost any phone, tablet or laptop. It can ring your landline when you're home, or your mobile device when you're on-the-go," he added.

Google Fiber, which offers ultra-fast service, is now available in four US cities, with several others set to come online soon.

