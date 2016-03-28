March 28, 2016

A new function of the chromosomal terminus, vital for human health, discovered

by Osaka University

A new function of the chromosomal terminus, vital for human health, discovered
Shugoshin binds with subtelomere and controls DNA replication. Credit: Junko Kanoh

DNA forms chromosome by combining with various proteins and other matters. Telemere, the chromosome ends, is playing an inevitable role in maintaining the life including germ cells or cell senescence. Besides, the function of subtelomere, the telomere-adjacent region, has not yet been clarified although abnormal telomere structure such as multiple malformation and mental retardation exists.

A research group led by Junko Kanoh, Associate Professor at Institute for Protein Research, Osaka University in cooperation with the Graduate School of Science, Graduate School of Frontier Biosciences of Osaka University, National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, and The University of Tokyo elucidated a function of the telomere.

Specifically, this group found that a protein called Shugoshin binds with subtelomeres and that through which the proper gene expression in subtelomeres is maintained. This group also clarified that Shugoshin controls DNA replication (the process by which DNA makes a copy of itself during cell division) in subtelomeres as well as higher-order structure of chromosomes.

The clarification of the mystery of whether Shugoshin controls the subtelomeres or similar control systems work in humans as well may lead to the elucidation of a mechanism for developing abnormal telomere structure such as multiple malformation and .

More information: Sanki Tashiro et al. Shugoshin forms a specialized chromatin domain at subtelomeres that regulates transcription and replication timing, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms10393

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Osaka University

Citation: A new function of the chromosomal terminus, vital for human health, discovered (2016, March 28) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-function-chromosomal-terminus-vital-human.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cell division finding could boost understanding of cancer
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)