March 21, 2016

Pumping up energy storage with metal oxides

by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Pumping up energy storage with metal oxides
This schematic illustration shows metal oxides tented inside graphene. Many metal oxide/graphene composites offer unexpected capacity synergy that helps to increase storage capacity. Credit: Ryan Chen/LLNL.

Material scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have found certain metal oxides increase capacity and improve cycling performance in lithium-ion batteries.

The team synthesized and compared the electrochemical performance of three graphene metal oxide nanocomposites and found that two of them greatly improved reversible lithium storage capacity.

The research appears on the cover of the March 21 edition of the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

Graphene-metal oxide (GMO) nanocomposites have become renowned for their potential in energy storage and conversion, including capacitors, , catalysis (for fuel cells, water splitting and air cleaning) and sensors.

For applications in lithium-ion batteries, nanosized metal oxide (MO) particles and highly conductive graphene are considered beneficial for shortening lithium diffusion pathways and reducing polarization in the electrode, leading to enhanced performance.

In the experiments, the team dipped prefabricated graphene aerogel electrodes in metal ion solutions where all appear to be anchored on the surface of graphene and are fully accessible to the electrolyte (i.e., open pore space).

"In essence, our approach helps to optimize the system-level performance by ensuring that most oxides are active," said LLNL material scientist Morris Wang and corresponding author of the paper.

The method can deposit most types of MOs onto the same prefabricated 3D graphene structure, allowing for direct comparison of electrochemical performance of a wide range of GMOs.

"We found that the experiments showed large reversible lithium storage capacities of graphene sheets, enabled by the unheralded roles of ," Wang said. "Surprisingly we saw the magnitude of capacity contributions from graphene is mainly determined by active materials and the type of MO bound onto the graphene surface."

Specifically, the lithium storage mechanisms of MOs and their loading ratio versus graphene play key roles in determining graphene capacity contributions.

Journal information: Journal of Materials Chemistry A

Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: Pumping up energy storage with metal oxides (2016, March 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-energy-storage-metal-oxides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Safe lithium-metal batteries with graphene
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)