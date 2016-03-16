March 16, 2016

Denmark's intelligence agency creates 'hacker academy'

Denmark's military intelligence agency says it's creating "a hacker academy" where to train IT specialists who, if they graduate, will be offered employment.

In a statement, the secretive Danish Defiance Intelligence Service (DDIS) says the small group who will be enrolled are "already are among the best in their field."

DDIS said Wednesday the academy "will not teach them how to hack" but will "target their mindset and skills so that they can be used" by the agency which spies outside Denmark's border.

The Copenhagen-based agency DDIS said the four-and-half month long school is to start in August.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Denmark's intelligence agency creates 'hacker academy' (2016, March 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-denmark-intelligence-agency-hacker-academy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Millions more government fingerprints deemed stolen (Update)
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)