Denmark's intelligence agency creates 'hacker academy'

Denmark's military intelligence agency says it's creating "a hacker academy" where to train IT specialists who, if they graduate, will be offered employment.

In a statement, the secretive Danish Defiance Intelligence Service (DDIS) says the small group who will be enrolled are "already are among the best in their field."

DDIS said Wednesday the academy "will not teach them how to hack" but will "target their mindset and skills so that they can be used" by the agency which spies outside Denmark's border.

The Copenhagen-based agency DDIS said the four-and-half month long school is to start in August.

