March 20, 2016

Black bear study shows eating human food helps and hurts

Colorado researchers say black bears that eat human foods from trash cans have higher reproductive rates than those living on natural foods.

The study also found that that eat human food don't survive as long as those left to the wild.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife researcher Heather Johnson says the study was conducted because of increasing conflicts between bears and humans in Colorado.

According to the Durango Herald (tinyurl.com/jl6rrre ), there are a lot more risks for small bears in towns because they can get hit by cars, separated from their mothers or electrocuted climbing power poles.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Black bear study shows eating human food helps and hurts (2016, March 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-black-human-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Third problem bear from same mom's littler euthanized at Tahoe
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)