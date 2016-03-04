March 4, 2016

Biologists identify six new unique species of the western rattlesnake

by Chris Branam, University of Arkansas

Biologists identify six new unique species of the western rattlesnake
The great basin rattlesnake (Crotalus lutosus), one of six new unique species identified by University of Arkansas biologists and their colleagues Credit: Blake L. Thomason

There are more species of rattlesnake slithering around western North America than previously thought.

That's the conclusion of a new study conducted by University of Arkansas biologists Michael Douglas and Marlis Douglas and their colleagues at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Western Kentucky University.

The researchers published their findings in the journal PLOS One.

The research team, using head shapes and genetic analyses, recommend that six groups of subspecies of the western rattlesnake be elevated to full species status, with the following names:

  • Crotalus viridis, prairie rattlesnake
  • Crotalus oreganus, northern Pacific rattlesnake
  • Crotalus cerberus, Arizona black rattlesnake
  • Crotalus helleri, southern Pacific rattlesnake
  • Crotalus concolor, midget faded rattlesnake
  • Crotalus lutosus, great basin rattlesnake

The scientific and standard English names will be submitted to the International Committee on Zoological Nomenclature for ratification.

The study has important implications for ecological conservation efforts across the United States, said Michael Douglas, professor of biological sciences and Twenty-First Century Chair in Global Change Biology.

"These snakes have been long been recognized by herpetologists as being demonstrably different, and in fact were designated as western rattlesnake subspecies in the first half of the 20th century," Douglas said. "None are currently considered rare, but species designation allows them to gain certain legal protection, particularly within individual states."

Marlis Douglas, associate professor of biological sciences and Bruker Chair of Life Sciences, said the genetic data were also evaluated to identify these snakes as individual species. The Douglases collaborated with Mark Davis, research scientist at the Illinois Natural History Survey, part of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, and Michael Collyer, associate professor of biology at Western Kentucky University.

As part of his doctoral research, Davis collected data from nearly 3,000 western rattlesnakes available in natural history museums across the western United States.

In addition to genetic traits, the team examined head shape, which can vary drastically between different of snakes and potentially reflect what kind of prey the snake prefers.

More information: Mark A. Davis et al. Correction: Deconstructing a Species-Complex: Geometric Morphometric and Molecular Analyses Define Species in the Western Rattlesnake (Crotalus viridis), PLOS ONE (2016). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0149712

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by University of Arkansas

Citation: Biologists identify six new unique species of the western rattlesnake (2016, March 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-biologists-unique-species-western-rattlesnake.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Head shape and genetics augment understanding of rattlesnake species
243 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)