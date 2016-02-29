February 29, 2016

Is rare wildlife traded on the darknet?

by University of Kent

Unlike illicit trade in drugs, guns or pornography, illicit trade in rare wildlife doesn't have to hide on the 'darknet' because people can find whatever rare species they want in the open marketplace.

The so-called darknet is not required for trade in species such as rhino or elephant, because laws protecting online are so poorly enforced, research by the University of Kent suggests.

In an article entitled Assessing the extent and nature of wildlife trade on the darknet, published in Conservation Biology, the lack of darknet markets was compared to the burgeoning trade on the open web, which researchers say indicates a lack of successful enforcement there.

The research collaboration between Dr David Roberts of the Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE), School of Anthropology and Conservation, and Dr Julio Hernandes-Castro and Joseph Harrison, PhD student, of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security Research within the University's School of Computing, provides a first baseline for further research.

The is facilitated by the global reach of the Internet that allows billions of transactions to take place every day without even the need for anonymity given the apparent low level of enforcement.

Growing concern has led to calls for bans, such as eBay's ban on ivory. However, this has led to fears the trade could move to the darknet where illegal activity is possible without the trader's true identity being revealed, as happened with drugs, firearms and pornography.

The research carried out is the first survey of wildlife trade on the anonymous networks that hide the location and identity of users. It adds a valuable contribution to the knowledge of internet wildlife trade by showing there is a negligible amount of trade on the darknet.

More information: Joseph R. Harrison et al. Assessing the extent and nature of wildlife trade on the darkweb, Conservation Biology (2016). DOI: 10.1111/cobi.12707

Journal information: Conservation Biology

Provided by University of Kent

Citation: Is rare wildlife traded on the darknet? (2016, February 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-rare-wildlife-darknet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Large-scale illegal trade in hundreds of wild-collected ornamental plants in Southeast Asia
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)