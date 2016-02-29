Microsoft to ship developer HoloLens for $3,000 in March
by The Associated Press
Microsoft says it will start shipping a developer version of its augmented reality device, HoloLens, for $3,000 on March 30.
That's around the same time Facebook's Oculus will begin shipping the consumer version of its Rift virtual-reality headset for $600. HoloLens differs from the Oculus Rift in that it makes the viewer see three-dimensional objects in the real world, rather than blocking out the real and replacing it with a 360-degree fictional universe.
The HoloLens operates on Windows 10 and unlike the Rift, requires no tethering to a separate computer.
It'll use a custom-built chip designed on an Intel platform. It'll let users record high-definition video that recreates a mix of holographs overlaid on the real world that can be shared with people without the device.
