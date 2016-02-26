February 26, 2016

Google will back Apple in court against the FBI

by Michael Liedtke

Google will back Apple in its court battle with the FBI over the security of its iPhone.

Last week, a court ordered Apple to help the FBI hack into a locked iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino killers in December's shooting spree. Apple opposes the order.

Google now plans to file a "friend of the court" brief on Apple's behalf within the next week, a person familiar with the situation said. The person asked not to be identified because Google is still drafting the document.

Google makes the Android software that powers most smartphones in the world. Like Apple, it fears creating a precedent that authorities could use to read messages, photos and other sensitive information stored on phones.

Apple filed its formal objection in the case Thursday.

