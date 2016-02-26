Global warming doubts spur push to block science standards

Doubt over man's contribution to global warming is fueling a push by West Virginia lawmakers to block new science standards in schools.

The Republican-led state House voted 73-20 Friday for a proposed delay of science standards that are taking effect July 1. The standards would be blocked for at least a year. The measure next heads to the Senate.

Several delegates from the coal state said Thursday that the standards didn't sufficiently reflect both sides of the global warming issue. Republican Del. Jim Butler said he's concerned that kids will be taught that West Virginia coal miners are doing "immoral things" to make a living.

The vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists say global warming stems largely from manmade sources. A major source of carbon emissions is burning coal.

