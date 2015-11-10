November 10, 2015

Temperature record at famous Alpine peak

Record warm temperatures have been recorded at Switzerland's famous Jungfrau mountain (at right, seen in a long-exposure picture
The towering Jungfrau mountain in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday saw the mercury hit an all-time high for the month of November of 7.2 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), meteorologists said.

The balmy temperature was measured at a weather station situated at an altitude of 3,580 metres (11,745 feet) on the mountain around midday, Meteonews said in a statement.

That easily beat the previous temperature record at the station of 4.7 degrees Celsius, measured in 1992.

Jungfrau, whose highest peak stretches up to 4,158 metres, figures among the tallest mountains in the Swiss Alps and is one of Switzerland's top tourist destinations.

Only slightly below the , at an altitude of 3,454 metres, it boasts the highest-altitude railway station in Europe, with a view onto the mighty Aletsch—the largest glacier in the Alps.

Temperatures have also been unusually high at lower altitudes in Switzerland.

Over the weekend, several parts of the country raked in heat records for this time of year, with some eastern areas seeing the mercury pass 20 degrees Celsius.

