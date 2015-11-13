November 13, 2015

New Starck-designed Bluetooth devices track down lost items

Philippe Starck collaborated on the design of high-tech devices to track down lost items from your smartphone

French tech startup Wistiki late Thursday presented new high-tech devices to track down lost items from your smartphone, produced in collaboration with renowned designer Philippe Starck.

Wistiki, founded last year, is known for its small tiles that can be attached to items that are constantly misplaced—a set of keys or a purse, for example.

These lost items can then be tracked down via Bluetooth on an app that works on Apple and Android smartphones.

Bruno Lussato, one of the three brothers behind the company, held a San Francisco press conference to showcase the new line of gadgets, which include a slim card that fits inside a wallet and a medallion-shaped tag for a pet's collar.

If any of these items are lost they can be tracked down via the , with a find radius of about 100 meters.

The can be pre-ordered via the Indiegogo crowd-funding website, for delivery in March 2016.

Award-winning designer Starck is known for, among other things, designing Apple founder Steve Jobs's yacht, as well as high-end hotel and restaurant interiors and more humble items like furniture and thermostats.

Starck, who was supposed to be at the event but instead was stuck in South America, may have benefitted from using a Wistiki device.

"He lost his passport, he's still in Ecuador," Lussato said.

