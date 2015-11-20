November 20, 2015

South Korea considers opt out for child monitoring app

byYoukyung Lee

South Korea is deciding whether it will allow parents to opt out of installing a monitoring app on their children's smartphones following criticism the system encourages a surveillance culture and has security flaws.

Korea Communications Commission chairman Choi Sungjoon said Friday that parliament is considering the issue.

South Korea enacted a law in April to require mobile companies and parents to install one of about a dozen apps that filter objectionable material when people aged 18 or younger purchase a smartphone.

South Korea has not allowed any exceptions. Japan has a similar law but allows parents to opt out.

Critics said the law legalized surveillance of children and jeopardized privacy. Many of the apps not only blocked content that authorities deemed to be unfit for children but also collected data such as web browsing history.

The commission faced heavy criticism when government-sponsored Smart Sheriff, the most popular of the apps, was revealed to have serious .

Experts at Internet watchdog group Citizen Lab and German software auditing firm Cure53 warned in September that Smart Sheriff's weak security left the door wide open to hackers and put the personal information of some 380,000 users at risk.

Smart Sheriff was later pulled from the market and it stopped new downloads from November.

In addition to giving an opt-out option to parents, the proposal by 10 lawmakers submitted in October said mobile companies must explain to the functions of monitoring apps in detail, including the type of collected from children.

Choi, the communications regulator, said the government should continue to play a role in protecting young smartphone users against harmful content.

"I think we have a general understanding that blocking these obscene materials for the kids is good for their personal growth," he said.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: South Korea considers opt out for child monitoring app (2015, November 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-south-korea-opt-child-app.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

South Korea pulls plug on child monitoring app
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should I set up SPF, DKIM, DMARC , or forward email to Gmail account?

1 hour ago

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

15 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)