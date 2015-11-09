November 9, 2015

A printable, flexible, lightweight temperature sensor

by University of Tokyo

A printable, flexible, lightweight temperature sensor
The printable sensor is thin and flexible enough to wrap around a pencil, or adapt to the form of the human body or another substrate. Device performance is largely unaffected by bending. Credit: 2015 Someya Laboratory

A University of Tokyo research group has developed a flexible, lightweight sensor that responds rapidly to tiny thermal changes in the range of human body temperature. This sensor is expected to find healthcare and welfare applications in devices for monitoring body temperature, for example of newborn infants or of patients in intensive care settings.

Flexible and wearable devices are increasingly being developed for healthcare and other applications where temperature and other are integrated to provide feedback on patient health and wellbeing. Body temperature is a fundamental measurement and many low-cost flexible temperature sensors have been demonstrated, but devices developed to date require external circuitry to amplify the signal to allow accurate temperature measurement.

In their latest research, Professor Takao Someya and Dr. Tomoyuki Yokota's research group at the Graduate School of Engineering have developed a new printable, flexible, lightweight temperature sensor that shows a very high change in electrical resistance of up to 100,000 times over a range of just five degrees centigrade, allowing accurate temperature measurement without additional complicated display circuitry.

The key to the new sensor is the ability to precisely control the target temperature of the sensors. The sensor is composed of graphite and a semicrystalline acrylate polymer formed of two monomers, molecules that bond together to form a polymer chain. The target temperature range at which the sensor is most precise can be selected simply by altering the proportions of the two monomers. The research group achieved target temperatures between 25 and 50 degrees centigrade, a range which includes average , and simultaneously realizing response times of less than 100 milliseconds and a of 0.02 degrees centigrade. The device was also stable even under physiological conditions, providing repeated readings up to 1,800 times.

Credit: PNAS, http://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1515650112

The research group tested their new sensor by printing a flexible thermal monitoring device which was placed directly on the lung of a rat to measure lung temperature. The device successfully measured cyclic changes in lung temperature of just 0.1 degrees centigrade as the animal breathed, demonstrating its utility as a sensor for monitoring body vital signs in physiological (internal) settings.

"By printing an array of these sensors it is possible to measure surface temperature over a large area," says Professor Someya. He continues, "This sensor array can be attached to biological tissue such as the skin for precise monitoring in medical applications. Because the huge response of the sensor to temperature change allows us to simplify the circuitry, we could print our sensors onto adhesive plasters that could then monitor body temperature. For example, a plaster applied directly to a wound or after surgery could provide warning of infection by detecting local changes in temperature due to inflammation."

Other possible applications include wearable electronic apparel, where the sensor could be applied beneath fabric to measure during sporting and other activities.

More information: Ultraflexible, large-area, physiological temperature sensors for multipoint measurements, PNAS, www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1515650112

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Tokyo

Citation: A printable, flexible, lightweight temperature sensor (2015, November 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-printable-flexible-lightweight-temperature-sensor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fever alarm armband: A wearable, printable, temperature sensor
1103 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)