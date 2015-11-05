November 5, 2015

Pandora cuts songwriting rights deal with Sony/ATV

Internet radio service Pandora says it has reached a direct licensing deal for songwriting rights with Sony/ATV music publishing, the largest music publisher in the world.

The deal, which will see Pandora Media Inc. more to Sony/ATV to play the songs of artists like Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga and Pharrell Williams, eliminates some uncertainty over how much it would have to pay in the future. A review begun last summer by the Department of Justice into publishing rights societies ASCAP and BMI could have affected its bargaining power with publishers.

The move follows several steps Pandora has taken recently to make amends with the over contested rates it pays to play . Last month it settled a lawsuit over its use of pre-1972 recordings, agreeing to pay $90 million. It also dropped a plan to use a South Dakota radio station to lower its royalty payments, and agreed to retroactive pay to artists.

Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews said in a statement the deal marks a "significant milestone in our long-standing effort to strengthen ties with the music maker community."

Sony/ATV CEO Martin Bandier said the deal was "a major step in the right direction to ensure that our songwriters are fairly compensated" and said they would "enjoy the benefit of better rates."

Pandora shares rose 76 cents, or 6.5 percent, to $12.54 in afternoon trading Thursday.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Pandora cuts songwriting rights deal with Sony/ATV (2015, November 5) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-pandora-songwriting-rights-sonyatv.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Pandora settles with music labels on old songs (Update)
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)