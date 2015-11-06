November 6, 2015

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Megh strengthening on approach to Socotra Island, Yemen

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Megh strengthening on approach to Socotra Island, Yemen
When Aqua flew over Megh on Nov. 6 at 09:15 UTC (4:15 a.m. EDT) it saw fragmented bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level center, which was obscured by clouds. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Yemen's Socotra Island just endured Cyclone Chapala and just a week later is facing a second tropical cyclone: Megh. NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Megh and captured data on the strengthening storm on Nov., 6.

When Aqua flew over Megh from space, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard took a visible picture of the storm. The MODIS image showed fragmented bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level center, which was obscured by clouds.

At 1500 UTC (10 a.m. EST) on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, Tropical Cyclone Megh, formerly known as Tropical Cyclone 05A had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (51.7 mph/83.3 kph). Megh was a and continued to strengthen. It was centered near 12.9 degrees north latitude and 60.8 east longitude, about 368 nautical miles (423.5 miles/681.5 km) east of Socotra Island, Yemen. It was moving to the west at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) expect Megh to continue to move west-southwest in the Arabian Sea and pass just south of Socotra Island, Yemen, on Nov. 8 on its way toward the Horn of Africa.

JTWC expects Megh to intensify to hurricane-strength, up to 75 knots before passing near Socotra Island. Megh is then expected to pass over the tip of Cape Gardafui, Somalia and curve over the Gulf of Aden where it will encounter cooler waters and increasing which are expected to weaken it.

JTWC expects Megh will make landfall near Aden, Yemen on Nov. 11.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Megh strengthening on approach to Socotra Island, Yemen (2015, November 6) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-nasa-tropical-cyclone-megh-approach.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA spots another Arabian Sea tropical cyclone forming
78 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)