November 5, 2015

Second harmonic generation in a high-Q crystal microresonator fabricated by femtosecond laser

by Science China Press

Second harmonic generation in a high-Q crystal microresonator fabricated by femtosecond laser
(a) A scanning electron microscope (SEM) image of the microresonator with a diameter of 82 µm and a Q factor of 2.45×106; (b) an optical microscope side view image of the second harmonic emission (the violet light) from the microresonator. Credit: ©Science China Press

High-quality (high-Q) whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) microresonators can efficiently confine light in a very small volume via total internal reflection, leading to dramatically enhanced interaction of light with matter. The WGM microresonators have benefitted various applications including nonlinear optics, cavity quantum electrodynamics, quantum optics, and biosensing, etc. Due to high nonlinear optical coefficients, low intrinsic absorption loss, and large transparent window, crystalline resonators have recently attracted significant attention, showing promise as next generation nonlinear sources of light.

Until recently, the fabrication of high-Q LN resonator typically relies on mechanical polishing approach, which often limits the diameter of resonator to millimeter scale, and makes an obstacle for further chip-level integrated applications. Recently technical advances in the fabrication have enabled realization of high-Q on-chip sub-100 µm LN resonators with Q-factors on the order of 105~106. In particular, a study fabricated high-Q on-chip sub-millimeter LN microresonators using femtosecond micromachining, followed by focused ion beam (FIB) milling and high temperature annealing to improve the Q factor to be 2.5×105 [J. Lin, et al., Sci. Rep. 5, 8072 (2015)]. Recently lately, The Q-factors of the fabricated LN microresonators were improved to be 2.45×106 at wavelengths around 1550 nm by optimizing the fabrication conditions. In addition, SHG with a normalized conversion efficiency of 1.35×10-5 /mW was demonstrated in LN microresonator under CW laser pumping condition.

The freestanding LN microresonator, which is shown in Fig. 1(a), was fabricated using commercially available LN thin films. The thin film of a thickness of 0.67 µm, was bonded by a silica layer with a thickness of 2 μm on an LN substrate. The process flow of fabrication includes:(1) ablation of the sample immersed in water to form a cylindrical post using a tightly focused femtosecond laser beam, (2) smoothing the sidewall of the cylindrical post using focused ion beam (FIB) polishing with an ion beam current of 1 nA, (3) selectively removing the silica layer by chemical wet etching to form a silica pedestal for supporting the freestanding LN microdisk, and (4) postannealing (500°C for 4 h) of the sample to reduce defects generated by the FIB polishing. The Q-factor was measured to be 2.45×106.

To examine SHG in the fabricated high-Q LN microresonators, SHG experiments were carried out in the visible wavelength range using either a wavelength-tunable narrow linewidth CW laser or a broadband femtosecond laser source. The pump lasers were coupled to the microresonators via a fiber taper with a waist of ~1 µm, which was in direct contact with the sidewalls of the microresonators. An online polarization controller was used to adjust the polarization of the pump light. The generated second harmonic signals were extracted from the microresonator using the same fiber taper.

Under CW laser pumping condition, the wavelength of the pump laser was varied until the maximum second harmonic signal was generated. At a pump wavelength of 799.884 nm (the corresponding wavelength of the generated second harmonic was 399.922 nm), the conversion efficiency was found to be the highest. The normalized conversion efficiency was measured to be 1.35×10-5 /mW. Under broadband femtosecond laser source pumping condition, the center wavelength of the second harmonic light was measured to be 397.14 nm, which is exactly half of that of the resonant fundamental mode. The normalized conversion efficiency was measured to be 2.30×10-6 /mW.

In summary, this research demonstrated the fabrication of LN microresonators with Q factors as high as ~2×106 by micromachining. Researchers had achieved efficient SHG in the visible wavelength of ~400 nm from the LN microresonators with either a CW or an ultrashort pulsed pump laser. The normalized of SHG was measured to be 1.35×10-5 /mW when a CW wavelength-tunable laser was used as the pump.

More information: JinTian Lin et al. Second harmonic generation in a high-Q lithium niobate microresonator fabricated by femtosecond laser micromachining, Science China Physics, Mechanics & Astronomy (2015). DOI: 10.1007/s11433-015-5728-x

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Second harmonic generation in a high-Q crystal microresonator fabricated by femtosecond laser (2015, November 5) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-harmonic-high-q-crystal-microresonator-fabricated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mode control for square microresonator lasers suitable for integration
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

Sep 11, 2024

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)