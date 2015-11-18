November 18, 2015

New global heat records set for October and year-to-date

Earth
A composite image of the Western hemisphere of the Earth. Credit: NASA

Last month was the hottest October in modern history and the first 10 months of the year have also set new records for worldwide warmth, US government scientists said Wednesday.

The latest data means that 2015 is firmly on pace for being the most scorching since 1880, as global warming concerns mount ahead of key climate talks in Paris starting later this month.

October marked the sixth month in a row that heat records were shattered across the planet, said the monthly report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"The globally averaged temperature over land and ocean surfaces for October 2015 was the highest for October since record keeping began in 1880," said NOAA.

"The year-to-date (January-October) was also record warm."

So far this year, the average temperature across land and ocean surfaces has been 1.55 Fahrenheit (0.86 Celsius) above the 20th century average.

"This was the highest for January-October in the 1880-2015 record, surpassing the previous record set last year by 0.22 F (0.12 C)," said NOAA.

"Eight of the first ten months in 2015 have been record warm for their respective months."

The United States saw its warmest October since 1963, and Australia experienced its hottest October since 1910. Africa had its warmest October on record, said the report.

Parts of southern South America, Eastern Europe and Russia were cooler than average.

Arctic sea ice was at its sixth lowest level since 1979.

Strong El Nino conditions helped propel global sea surface temperatures to 1.53 Fahrenheit (0.85 Celsius) above the 20th century average, "the highest departure for October on record," said NOAA.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: New global heat records set for October and year-to-date (2015, November 18) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-global-october-year-to-date.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Record heat for globe in June: US scientists
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (5)