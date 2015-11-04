November 4, 2015

Researchers provide detailed genetic information on fish commonly used in environmental toxicology studies

by Wiley

The fathead minnow (Pimephales promelas) has long been a premier animal model for research and regulation related to environmental toxins. Unfortunately, however, genetic information about this species is incomplete. The lack of genome sequence information for the species has limited scientists' ability to dissect complex traits, evaluate genetic markers, identify gene regulatory sequences, and elucidate biological pathways.

Now investigators have addressed the need for genome-scale information for the fathead minnow by generating in-depth sequence information using next generation sequencing methods and making both the and two draft genome assemblies publicly available.

The information will enhance the utility of the fathead minnow as a model organism for studying the mechanisms of . "This research will help build the scientific foundation for greater use of predictive ecotoxicology and illustrates the collaborative synergy among industry, academia, and regulatory agency researchers," said Dr. Robert Hoke, lead author of the Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry study.

More information: Frank R. Burns et al. Sequencing and de novo draft assemblies of a fathead minnow ( ) reference genome , Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2015). DOI: 10.1002/etc.3186

Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Researchers provide detailed genetic information on fish commonly used in environmental toxicology studies (2015, November 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-genetic-fish-commonly-environmental-toxicology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists sequence genomes of microscopic worms beneficial to agriculture
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)