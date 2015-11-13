November 13, 2015

EU officials were VW whistleblowers: US authorities

Greenpeace activists form a &quot;CO2&quot; sign around the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Ger
Greenpeace activists form a "CO2" sign around the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, on November 9, 2015

It was EU officials who tipped US authorities off about German auto giant Volkswagen's emissions cheating scam, the head of California's environment agency CARB told German media.

"Officials from the EU informed the US environment group ICCT about the possible cheating on ," Mary Nichols, who heads the California Air Resources Board, told WirtschaftsWoche.

The weekly reported that the European Commission had been told by a Volkswagen supplier of the cheating as early as in 2011.

But the commission failed to act, prompting frustrated officials to pass the information on to US-based environmental group The International Council on Clean Transportation which in turned informed US authorities.

"If this information is confirmed, that means that the former and current industry commissioners, respectively (Antonio) Tajani and (Elzbieta) Bienkowska, had hidden the facts and lied before the European Parliament," said two Greens European lawmakers Yannick Jadot and Karima Delli in a joint statement.

Volkswagen is engulfed in the biggest crisis of its history over its admission that it had fitted 11 million vehicles with devices designed to cheat pollution tests.

The so-called defeat devices turn on pollution controls when the car is undergoing testing, and off when it is back on the road, allowing it to spew out harmful levels of nitrogen oxide.

The revelations have sparked investigations in several countries but they turned out to only be the beginning as Volkswagen last week admitted that it also understated , for 800,000 vehicles.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: EU officials were VW whistleblowers: US authorities (2015, November 13) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-eu-vw-whistleblowers-authorities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EU gives Volkswagen 10 days to clarify CO2 irregularities
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)