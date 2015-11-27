November 27, 2015

ESA image: Sudanese fields

by European Space Agency

ESA image: Sudanese fields
Credit: Copernicus Sentinel data (2015)/ESA

This false-colour image of south Khartoum in Sudan was one of the first from Sentinel-2A on 28 June, five days after it arrived in orbit.

The scene lies just south of the capital, the country's second largest city. It sits between the White Nile River on the left (not visible) and the Blue Nile River on the right, which flows west from Ethiopia.

The scene confirms that Sentinel-2 is doing the job it was designed for: monitoring vegetation. The mission tracks variability in land surface conditions, with its wide swath width and frequent revisits showing how vegetation changes during the growing season.

The high-resolution multispectral instrument reveals the area's agricultural condition.

Part of the Blue Nile River is visible on the upper left corner. The scattered reds bordering the river denote the dense vegetation. In this arid part of the country, much of the agriculture is highly concentrated around the river.

Along the Blue Nile, farming patterns recall French-style farms. Every agricultural plot is a distinctive rectangle, with some substantially longer than others. This geometric arrangement allows each plot to be irrigated.

The main crops include sorghum, wheat, cotton, sunflower groundnuts, , fruit trees, and alfalfa.

Sentinel-2A has been in orbit since 23 June. It is a high-resolution satellite for land monitoring, providing imagery of vegetation, soil and water cover, inland waterways and coastal areas.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: ESA image: Sudanese fields (2015, November 27) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-esa-image-sudanese-fields.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Nile Delta fertility
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)