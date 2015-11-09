November 9, 2015

3-D structure of enzyme critical to creation of anticancer compounds in plants identified

by John Innes Centre

John Innes Centre scientists identify 3-D structure of enzyme critical to creation of anticancer compounds in plants
The biosynthesis of iridoids, a class of bicyclic monoterpenes, features an atypical cyclization reaction catalyzed by iridoid synthase (ISY). Crystallographic and biochemical characterization of ISY from Catharanthus roseus provides insights into the ISY enzymatic mechanism and highlights similarities with the homologous progesterone 5β-reductase. Credit: The John Innes Centre

Scientists identify 3D structure of enzyme critical to the creation of anticancer and antimalarial compounds in plants

In a paper published today in Nature Chemical Biology, Professor Sarah O'Connor and Dr Dave Lawson have identified, for the first time, the 3D structure of the enzyme iridoid synthase responsible for a very specific form of cyclisation of monoterpenes which creates anticancer and .

The enzyme iridoid synthase plays a crucial role in the biosynthesis of a large class of plant natural products, the iridoids. Iridoids are the starting precursors for a large group of products such as the anticancer agent vinblastine, the antimalarial quinine and the of catnip. Iridoid synthase generates the core of iridoid natural products by cyclizing a monoterpene precursor in a mode that is fundamentally different from other enzymes acting on monoterpenes.

The first gene of an iridoid synthase has only recently been discovered. In their paper they report the three-D structure of this which provides more detailed information on the mechanism of iridoid synthase.

More information: Structural determinants of reductive terpene cyclization in iridoid biosynthesis, Nature Chemical Biology, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1955

Journal information: Nature Chemical Biology

Provided by John Innes Centre

Citation: 3-D structure of enzyme critical to creation of anticancer compounds in plants identified (2015, November 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-d-enzyme-critical-creation-anticancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Gateway enzyme for chemicals from catnip to cancer drug
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will Atomized Kerosene Ignite with a Spark in Controlled Conditions?

1 hour ago

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

Sep 11, 2024

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)