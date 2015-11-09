3-D structure of enzyme critical to creation of anticancer compounds in plants identified
In a paper published today in Nature Chemical Biology, Professor Sarah O'Connor and Dr Dave Lawson have identified, for the first time, the 3D structure of the enzyme iridoid synthase responsible for a very specific form of cyclisation of monoterpenes which creates anticancer and antimalarial drugs.
The enzyme iridoid synthase plays a crucial role in the biosynthesis of a large class of plant natural products, the iridoids. Iridoids are the starting precursors for a large group of products such as the anticancer agent vinblastine, the antimalarial quinine and the active ingredient of catnip. Iridoid synthase generates the core of iridoid natural products by cyclizing a monoterpene precursor in a mode that is fundamentally different from other enzymes acting on monoterpenes.
The first gene of an iridoid synthase has only recently been discovered. In their paper they report the three-D structure of this enzyme which provides more detailed information on the mechanism of iridoid synthase.
