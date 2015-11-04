November 4, 2015

Comcast expanding data caps to new markets

byTali Arbel

Comcast is further expanding its Internet data caps to new markets in 5 Southern states.

The is rolling out more caps as the Internet becomes an increasingly popular way to watch TV. Streaming video eats up more data than surfing the Internet and reading email. Comcast this year became a with more Internet than TV customers.

Public-interest groups criticize the caps, saying they hurt innovation and make it more difficult for people to go online.

The Philadelphia company has had data caps in a small chunk of its market since 2012. In most markets, customers were charged $10 for every 50 gigabytes they went over a 300-GB limit.

In October, it rolled that cap out for customers in southern Florida, while adding an "unlimited" plan for an extra fee there and in Atlanta—the first changes since December 2013. Those changes meant that about 12 percent of Comcast's market was affected, according to MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett.

Now Comcast is limiting data in a few new markets, and rolling out a $35 "unlimited" option to most of the areas that have data caps.

The new markets, starting Dec. 1:

—Tuscaloosa, Alabama

—Little Rock, Arkansas

—Houma, LaPlace and Shreveport, Louisiana

—Chattanooga, Gray, Greenville, Johnson City and Rarity Bay, Tennessee

—Galax, Virginia

Comcast spokesman Charlie Douglas said the additional markets were "in and around" areas where the company already had capped data plans in place.

The move drew criticism from public-interest groups.

"Comcast continues to exert its dominance in the uncompetitive market for high-speed Internet access, increasing the bottom line for its incredibly profitable broadband business," Matt Wood, the policy director for Free Press, said in an emailed statement. He added that the caps "stifle innovation and choice in online video and cloud-based services."

The company says that the data caps are about "fairness," allowing it to charge heavy users more for their activity, while noting that only about 8 percent of all customers go over the 300 GB limit.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Comcast expanding data caps to new markets (2015, November 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-comcast-caps.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How Comcast wants to meter the Internet
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can Spinning a Conductor Between Charged Plates Generate Current?

Sep 11, 2024

How can the electric potential be constant between two points in a wire?

Sep 11, 2024

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

Sep 10, 2024

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

Sep 9, 2024

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

Sep 9, 2024

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)