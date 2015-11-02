November 2, 2015

Another car recalled? Online press can be bad news for rivals

by American Marketing Association

Another car recalled? Online press can be bad news for rivals

When Toyota or Chrysler recalls one of its models, the news spreads all over social media, with most consumers bad-mouthing the recalled model. But it turns out that the bad-mouthing is not limited to the offending vehicles. According to a new study in the Journal of Marketing Research, much of the negative chatter extends or "spills over" to rival models, impugning them in the process as well.

"We find that as much as three-quarters of the negative online chatter is shared with other brands," write the authors of the study, Abhishek Borah (University of Washington) and Gerard J. Tellis (University of Southern California). "In other words, there is what we call a 'perverse halo' effect. Rather than rival brands looking good by comparison, bad press about the recalled brand quickly becomes bad press about rival brands."

The authors constructed a dataset of online chatter about forty-eight recalled models made by four : Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Chrysler. The recalls occurred between January 2009 and April 2010. That period saw a high number of recalls (in 2010 alone, more than 20 million vehicles were recalled) and coincided with the highly publicized recall of Toyotas that spontaneously accelerated.

The authors found that the rival bad press, among other things, reduces sales overall, with a 1% increase in negative chatter about a rival brand leading to a monthly loss in sales revenue of $3.8 million for the recalled brand.

"Firms should keep an eye on a rival's recalls. Negative chatter about one brand spills over into negative chatter about another brand, and this effect gets aggravated for brands from the same country and size as the recalled . So, we speculate that as soon as a rival has a recall, firms should lie low and avoid comparisons with firms undergoing a recall crisis, thereby minimizing perverse halo effects or negative spillovers," Borah and Tellis write.

More information: Abhishek Borah et al. Halo (Spillover) Effects in Social Media: Do Product Recalls of One Brand Hurt or Help Rival Brands?, Journal of Marketing Research (2015). DOI: 10.1509/jmr.13.0009

Journal information: Journal of Marketing Research

Provided by American Marketing Association

Citation: Another car recalled? Online press can be bad news for rivals (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-car-recalled-online-bad-news.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Social media amplifies damage of product recalls to firms—rivals, too
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Sep 11, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (2)