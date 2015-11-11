November 11, 2015

Bangladesh signs $250m satellite deal with French firm

Bangladesh on Wednesday signed a $250 million deal with French-Italian firm Thales Alenia Space in Dhaka to build the country's first communications satellite, officials said.

Thales Alenia Space will build the called Bangabandhu-1 for the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to be launched into in 2017.

BTRC chairman Shahjahan Mahmud said the contract was worth 19.51 billion taka ($250 million).

Junior telecoms minister Tarana Halim hailed the deal which would save Bangladesh coffers $14 million a year from renting transponders of foreign satellites.

"With the launch of Bangabandhu-1, Bangladesh will become the 57th member of the exclusive club of satellite-owning countries," Halim said at the contract-signing ceremony in the capital.

Bangladesh was targeting December 16, 2017 as the satellite's , to mark the 47th anniversary of the nation's victory over Pakistan in its war of independence.

"The satellite will cover Bangladesh, other South Asian countries, Indonesia, the Philippines and several other nations," the minister added.

Early this year Bangladesh bought a satellite orbital slot from Russian company Intersputnik International for $28 million.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Bangladesh signs $250m satellite deal with French firm (2015, November 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-bangladesh-250m-satellite-french-firm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bangladesh plans to build its first satellite
136 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)