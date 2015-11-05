November 5, 2015

Austria's largest state goes 100% renewable

Austria's largest state says 100% of its electricity is now generated using renewable sources of energy
Austria's largest state says 100% of its electricity is now generated using renewable sources of energy

Austria's largest state said Thursday that 100 percent of its electricity is now generated using renewable sources of energy.

"We have invested heavily to boost and to expand renewables," said Erwin Proell, premier of 1.65-million-strong Lower Austria.

"Since 2002 we have invested 2.8 billion euros ($3.0 billion) in eco-electricity, from solar parks to renewing (hydroelectric) stations on the Danube," Proell told a news conference.

The state in northeastern Austria now gets 63 percent of its electricity from , 26 percent from wind energy, nine percent from biomass and two percent from solar.

In Austria as a whole, which voted against nuclear power in a 1978 referendum, 75 percent comes from renewables and the rest from .

Lower Austria has also created 38,000 "green jobs", Proell said, which the state aims to increase to 50,000 by 2030.

The announcement comes ahead of a gathering of world leaders in Paris in December aimed at reaching an ambitious global deal to tackle climate change.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Austria's largest state goes 100% renewable (2015, November 5) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-austria-largest-state-renewable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Green Austria on warpath against nuclear power in Europe
1008 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

2 hours ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

11 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (116)