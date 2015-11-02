November 2, 2015

Ancient British tree undergoing 'sex-change'

Botanists believe a delicate shift in the balance of hormone-like compounds can cause trees to change sex
Botanists believe a delicate shift in the balance of hormone-like compounds can cause trees to change sex

A British tree thought to be up to 5,000 years old has started to change sex, a "rare and unusual" phenomenon not fully understood by scientists, a botanist said Monday.

The Fortingall Yew, in Perthshire, central Scotland has for hundreds of years been recorded as male, but has recently begun sprouting berries, suggesting that at least part of the tree is changing gender.

"It's a rare occurence ... rare and unusual and not fully understood," said Max Coleman of Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, who spotted the .

"It's thought that there's a shift in the balance of hormone-like compounds that will cause this sex-change. One of the things that might be triggering it is ."

However, the tree appears healthy, Coleman said, adding that it would now be closely observed for further changes.

The gnarled tree is situated in an old church yard, and is difficult to age because its heartwood—the wood in the centre of the tree—has long rotted away.

Scientists have been able to estimate by comparing its current size with measurements taken in the 1700s.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Ancient British tree undergoing 'sex-change' (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-ancient-british-tree-sex-change.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers celebrate rare tree kangaroo birth
196 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (2)