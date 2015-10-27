October 27, 2015

Secondary oxidants produced during heterogeneous processing of aromatic pollutants by gaseous ozone

by University of Kentucky

Liz Pillar and Evie Zhou studying heterogeneous processes
Photo by A. Eugene of Ph.D. Students Elizabeth Pillar and Ruixin Zhou.

A research study performed by the Environmental Chemistry group of the University of Kentucky reports the production of secondary oxidants such as hydroxyl (HO) and hydroperoxil (HO2) radicals, and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) during the heterogeneous processing of aromatic pollutants by gaseous ozone.

The work shows how the heterogeneous oxidation of catechol, a model compound representing the fraction of surfaces present in particulate matter, proceeds under variable relative humidity.

Remarkably, the authors identified that polyhydroxylated biphenyls and terphenyls products are produced during reactions expected to proceed under atmospheric conditions.

The article published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry A on October 15 (DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpca.5b07914) contributes to the on environmental chemistry and aerosol processes highlighted by the journal.

Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry A

Provided by University of Kentucky

