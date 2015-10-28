October 28, 2015

Seaweed extract benefits petunia, tomato transplants

by American Society for Horticultural Science

Seaweed extracts are used widely in agriculture and horticulture production systems. Benefits of the extracts can include early seed germination and establishment, improved crop performance and yield, increased resistance to biotic and abiotic stress, and enhanced postharvest shelf life. A study in the August 2015 issue of HortTechnology determined the effects of rockweed extract, applied as a drench or foliar spray, on plant growth and drought tolerance of tomato and petunia transplants.

According to study authors Yuqi Li and Neil Mattson, rockweed (RWE) concentrate contains macro and micronutrients, amino acids, vitamins, cytokinins, auxin, and abscisic acid-like growth substances, which affect the properties of growing media, , and crop yield. To determine if rockweed could be beneficial to petunia and tomato, the researchers tested RWE applications on transplants in greenhouse experiments at Cornell University.

"In this study, drenches significantly affected substrate pH and EC and several measured elements. RWE drench increased substrate Na+, K+, Cl, and NO3−N. The opposite trends were found for Ca2+ concentrations," the authors said. Analyses showed that RWE foliar sprays were not effective for improving of petunia and tomato, whereas substrate drenches significantly improved drought resistance of both.

"Results of the study suggested that RWE substrate drenches at 5-10 mL·L−1 are appropriate for the improvement of postharvest life of petunia and tomato transplants; however, monitoring of pH should be done," said the authors. They added that rockweed foliar sprays can improve growth of both plants.

More information: The complete study and abstract are available on the ASHS HortTechnology electronic journal web site: horttech.ashspublications.org/ … nt/25/4/505.abstract

Journal information: HortTechnology

Provided by American Society for Horticultural Science

Citation: Seaweed extract benefits petunia, tomato transplants (2015, October 28) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-seaweed-benefits-petunia-tomato-transplants.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Plant growth rate, stem length unaffected by rice hull, peat substrate
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)