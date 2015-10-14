October 14, 2015

New research could revolutionize flexible electronics, solar cells

by Binghamton University

graphene
Credit: AlexanderAlUS/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

Binghamton University researchers have demonstrated an eco-friendly process that enables unprecedented spatial control over the electrical properties of graphene oxide. This two-dimensional nanomaterial has the potential to revolutionize flexible electronics, solar cells and biomedical instruments.

By using the probe of an atomic force microscope to trigger a local chemical reaction, Jeffrey Mativetsky, assistant professor of physics at Binghamton University, and PhD student Austin Faucett showed that electrically conductive features as small as four nanometers can be patterned into individual sheets. One nanometer is about one hundred thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair.

"Our approach makes it possible to draw nanoscale electrically-conductive features in atomically-thin insulating sheets with the highest spatial control reported so far," said Mativetsky. "Unlike standard methods for manipulating the of graphene , our process can be implemented under ambient conditions and is environmentally-benign, making it a promising step towards the practical integration of graphene oxide into future technologies."

The 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for the discovery of graphene, an atomically-thin, two-dimensional carbon lattice with extraordinary electrical, thermal and mechanical properties. Graphene oxide is a closely-related two-dimensional material with certain advantages over graphene, including simple production and processing, and highly tunable properties. For example, by removing some of the oxygen from graphene oxide, the electrically insulating material can be rendered conductive, opening up prospects for use in flexible electronics, sensors, solar cells and biomedical devices.

The study provides new insight into the spatial resolution limits and mechanisms for a relatively new process for patterning conductive regions in insulating graphene oxide. The minimum conductive feature size of four nanometers is the smallest achieved so far by any method for this material. Mativetsky said this approach is promising for lab-scale prototyping of nanoscale conductive patterns in graphene oxide. "There is significant interest in defining regions with different functionalities, and writing circuitry into two-dimensional materials. Our approach provides a way to directly pattern electrically-conductive and insulating regions into graphene oxide with high spatial resolution," said Mativetsky.

This research not only enables fundamental study of the nanoscale physical properties of graphene oxide but also opens up new avenues for incorporating graphene oxide into future technologies. Because the process developed by Mativetsky avoids the use of harmful chemicals, high temperatures or inert gas atmospheres, his work represents a promising step towards environmentally-friendly manufacturing with graphene oxide. "At first, this will mainly be useful for studying fundamental properties and lab-scale devices," said Mativetsky. "Eventually, this work may help lead to the practical integration of graphene oxide into low-cost and , , and sensors."

The study, "Nanoscale Reduction of Graphene Oxide under Ambient Conditions," first appeared in the online version of the international journal Carbon on Sept. 8, and will be published in print in the December issue. Mativetsky was recently awarded a three-year grant from the National Science Foundation to further study his approach to tailoring the structure and properties of graphene oxide.

More information: Austin C. Faucett et al. Nanoscale reduction of graphene oxide under ambient conditions, Carbon (2015). DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2015.09.025

Journal information: Carbon

Provided by Binghamton University

Citation: New research could revolutionize flexible electronics, solar cells (2015, October 14) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-revolutionize-flexible-electronics-solar-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New graphene-coated e-fabrics detect noxious gases
224 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can liquid conductors be used to improve the efficiency of electric motors?

2 hours ago

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)