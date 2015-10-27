October 27, 2015

400-plus small quakes jolt California city in recent weeks

The U.S. Geological Survey says 435 small earthquakes have rattled the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon in the last two weeks.

USGS research geophysicist Brad Aagaard says the have been recorded since Oct. 13. Most of them have ranged from magnitudes-2.0 to -3.0. The largest was a magnitude-3.6 on Oct. 19.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

San Ramon and other nearby cities sit on the Calaveras Fault and have a history of earthquake swarms. The USGS says they're not cause for extra concern and unlikely to lead to a large, damaging quake.

Based on other swarms, the agency predicts that the series of quakes may persist for several more weeks.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: 400-plus small quakes jolt California city in recent weeks (2015, October 27) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-plus-small-quakes-jolt-california.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Small quakes shake Southern, Northern California communities
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)