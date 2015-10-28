October 28, 2015

How common is sexting among married couples?

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

How common is sexting among married couples?
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

Married couples do report sexting, but it is much less common than in young adult relationships and consists more of intimate talk with their partners than sending nude or nearly nude photos via mobile phones, according to a new study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

"Sexting Among Married Couples: Who is Doing It, and Are They More Satisfied?"

further examines the link between sexting behavior and relationship satisfaction or ambivalence. Coauthors Brandon McDaniel, The Pennsylvania State University, College Park, and Michelle Drouin, Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, report specific differences between sending sexy messages versus sexually explicit pictures and relationship quality for men compared to women with high/low levels of attachment anxiety or avoidance.

"Research in the past has suggested that sexting might be a useful therapeutic approach to increase intimacy in

 reporting for counseling. The current study, however, seems to indicate that sexting may still be seen as something used by those feeling less secure in their relationships. Clearly more research is called for," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

More information: The article is available free on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking website until November 28, 2015.

Journal information: Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: How common is sexting among married couples? (2015, October 28) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-common-sexting-couples.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sexting and pornography or music video viewing among adolescents: Is there a link?
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

21 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

22 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)