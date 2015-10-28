October 28, 2015

Researchers have the chemistry to make a star

by Australian National University

Researchers have the chemistry to make a star
5-pronged radialene molecules (top left) can be stabilised with metal compounds (lower right). Image Diane Robinson and Michael Sherburn.

Chemists have created a star-shaped molecule previously thought to be too unstable to be made.

The team created the five-pronged molecule [5]radialene, in work that could lead to more efficient ways to make medicinal agents, said lead researcher, Professor Michael Sherburn from Research School of Chemistry.

"This proof that we can make a compound that so many people thought couldn't be made opens up a world of new possibilities," said Professor Sherburn, a synthetic chemist.

The chemical industry worldwide is worth nearly $1 trillion, making everything from cosmetics to cancer drugs. The vast majority of these substances contain rings like radialenes.

"Hyper-reactive like radialenes form more stable substances very quickly. Their reactions are some of the most powerful chemical transformations known," Professor Sherburn said.

Professor Sherburn said that computations carried out on the Raijin supercomputer by collaborator Professor Michael Paddon-Row from UNSW gave the team the confidence to try to create the elusive molecule.

"The compound is 10,000 times less stable than the others in the star-shaped radialene molecule family, which are themselves notoriously unstable. A previous research group describes spontaneous combustion of [6]radialene in air," Professor Sherburn said.

Professor Sherburn and three generations of PhD students took nearly two years to develop a method to create [5]radialene.

Success came by preparing the molecule as a crystalline metal complex, which is stable because the metal shields the molecule from reaction. It also let the students use an X-ray technique to confirm their structure was correct. With the metal taken away, [5]radialene lives for only minutes, even in very dilute solution at low temperature.

"Because the structure [5]radialene had never been seen in nature, we had to come up with a really creative method, something new and special," Professor Sherburn said.

"It was quite a day when the PhD students brought the X-ray crystal structure to me."

Professor Sherburn said the blue-sky nature of the research means it is impossible to predict the uses of the new techniques.

"We will always try to push back the boundaries of what is known, and what is thought to be possible," he said. "We have related projects underway that, if they succeed, will re-write the text books."

The research is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

More information: Emily G. Mackay et al. [5]Radialene, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2015). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b07445

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Australian National University

Citation: Researchers have the chemistry to make a star (2015, October 28) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-chemistry-star.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Finding new ways to make drugs
391 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

22 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (2)