October 29, 2015

Additive manufacturing as a possible solution to fight destruction of the cultural record

by De Gruyter

Archaeological concepts such as the real, virtual, and authentic are becoming increasingly unstable as a consequence of archaeological artefacts and assemblages being digitalised, reiterated, extended and distributed through time and space as 3D printable entities. A paper recently published in Open Archaeology argues that additive manufacturing technologies, known commonly as 3D printing, have the potential to redefine the nature of archaeological entities in the digital.

Pervasive looting of important archaeological sites particularly in the Middle East has been well documented over the past year, with the damage to like Palmyra causing anger and outrage around the world. Unfortunately, the attempts to assess the damage to these sites and others like them have been impeded by the conflict and chaos that has afflicted the region over the past four years.

When it comes to understanding or rediscovering human history it is often technology that supports archaeology and the preservation or reconstruction of cultural heritage. The author, Paul Reilly from the University of Southampton says 3D printing can fundamentally change the embodied intra-actions with the finds record and other archaeological assemblages. It means 3D models could be used as replicas of artefacts both in education as well as for scientific purposes.

This technology challenges archaeologists to rethink how the archaeological record is materialised. It offers the basis for a radical new generative framework within which to relocate and reconsider the nature of archaeological artefacts, assemblages and contexts. In the light of the ongoing reports of the destruction of heritage in the Middle East, the paper brings up a valid point on the means of safegaurding archaeological entities.

"Additive manufacturing – 3D-printing and rapid-prototyping – poses for archaeologists and museum-managers a possibility to digitalise, reiterate, extend and distribute and assemblages through time and space as 3D printable simulacra", comments Wolfgang H. Börner, from The Vienna Museum, Austria.

More information: Paul Reilly. Additive Archaeology: An Alternative Framework for Recontextualising Archaeological Entities, Open Archaeology (2015). DOI: 10.1515/opar-2015-0013

Provided by De Gruyter

Citation: Additive manufacturing as a possible solution to fight destruction of the cultural record (2015, October 29) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-additive-solution-destruction-cultural.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study shows ISIS is not the only culprit in war-related looting in Syria
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)