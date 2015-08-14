August 14, 2015

Prehistoric carnivore dubbed 'scarface' discovered in Zambia

by Field Museum

Prehistoric carnivore dubbed 'scarface' discovered in Zambia
Credit: http://www.fieldmuseum.org/sites/default/files/1-ichi_holotype_specimen_sideview.jpg

Scientists at The Field Museum have identified a new species of pre-mammal in what is now Zambia. Thanks to a unique groove on the animal's upper jaw, it was dubbed Ichibengops (Itchy-BEN-gops), which combines the local Bemba word for scar (ichibenga), and the common Greek suffix for face (ops). Put simply: Scarface.

Believed to be roughly the size of a dachshund, Ichibengops lived around 255 million years ago, and was a member of Therocephalia, a group of ancient mammal relatives that survived the largest mass extinction in history (the Permian-Triassic extinction). The description was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology by University of Utah, University of Washington and Burke Museum, and The Field Museum.

"Discoveries of new species of animals like Ichibengops are particularly exciting because they help us to better understand the group of animals that gave rise to mammals," said Field Museum's Kenneth Angielczyk, PhD, associate curator of paleomammalogy. "One interesting feature about this species in particular is the presence of grooves above its teeth, which may have been used to transmit venom."

Indeed, venomousness is rare among mammals and their extinct relatives. Only a handful of modern mammals produce venom, including the platypus and certain species of shrews. One other extinct therocephalian, Euchambersia, has been suggested to be venomous, but even among ancient mammal relatives this is an exception rather than the rule. Although the trait is uncommon, it may have proved advantageous to carnivores by enabling them to better capture prey and defend themselves.

Angielczyk, whose work focuses on ancient mammal relatives, explained the importance of finding like Ichibengops. "By studying the effects of the Permian-Triassic mass extinction and the subsequent recovery, we can apply the lessons we learn to the being caused by humans today."

Journal information: Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology

Provided by Field Museum

Citation: Prehistoric carnivore dubbed 'scarface' discovered in Zambia (2015, August 14) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-prehistoric-carnivore-dubbed-scarface-zambia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ancient mammal relatives cast light on recovery after mass extinction
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)