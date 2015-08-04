August 4, 2015

Netflix to launch in Japan on September 2

Netflix will launch its streaming television service in Japan on September 2, the latest stop in its mission to be a global entertainment powerhouse, it said Tuesday.

The company confirmed the in an email to AFP, after a report in the news blog Venture Beat.

Netflix said in February it planned to launch this year in Japan, following rollouts in Australia and New Zealand in March.

Currently with some 65 million subscribers in over 50 countries, Netflix has set an ambitious goal to be in 200 markets by the end of 2016.

Netflix has promised a strong selection of Japanese television shows and films at launch, along with original content such as "Marco Polo," Marvel's "Daredevil" and acclaimed documentary "Virunga."

Netflix planned to open a regional office in Tokyo to foster alliances with consumer electronics makers as well as creators of films and television shows.

Earlier this year, Netflix launched in Cuba, even though only a small percentage of the population there has high-speed Internet access.

Along with investing in supporting more languages and show libraries tailored to various markets, Netflix is making a priority of optimizing its service on mobile devices since those are the main tools for accessing the Internet in emerging markets, according to the company.

Netflix streaming service heading for Japan
