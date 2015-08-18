August 18, 2015

Largest Polish river hits record-low level amid drought

Poland's largest river the Vistula is pictured at its lowest water level since 1789 because of a recent drought in Warsaw, on Au
Poland's longest river, the Vistula, on Tuesday hit its lowest water level in more than 200 years because of a drought ravaging the country, a weather official said.

Its level in Warsaw fell to 50 centimetres (20 inches), the lowest since records began in 1789, according to Grzegorz Walijewski, a hydrologist at Poland's IMGW weather institute.

He added that the water level, which usually averages 237 centimetres in the capital but reached a high of 787 centimetres in 1960, would continue to drop in the coming days.

The Vistula, which is the EU member's longest river at more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles), splits the country in half and deposits in the Baltic Sea.

Warsaw officials have taken advantage of the , which has hit the farm sector hard, to hold an archeological dig on the Vistula that Poland:is turning up new objects every day.

© 2015 AFP

