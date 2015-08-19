Intel, 'Survivor' producers plan show on wearables

US technology firm Intel, best known for its semiconductor chips, is jumping into reality TV with a competition pitting makers of wearables and smart connected consumer devices.

For "America's Greatest Makers," due to premiere in early 2016 across the Turner Broadcasting entertainment platform, Intel teamed up with "Survivor" producer Mark Burnett.

Winners will take home a $1 million prize.

The program, announced Tuesday at the 2015 Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco, will be inspired by television competition shows such as "American Idol."

Competitors will be challenged to invent wearables and smart connected consumer devices powered by Intel's Curie technology.

A longtime leader in semiconductors for personal computers, Intel has been shifting its focus to mobile devices and connected objects.

© 2015 AFP