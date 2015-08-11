August 11, 2015

Image: Darkness descending on Saturn

by NASA

Image: Darkness descending on Saturn
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute 

Saturn's unusual appearance in this picture is a result of the planet being imaged via an infrared filter.

Infrared images can help scientists determine the location of clouds in the planet's atmosphere. In this image, Cassini's wide-angle camera used a filter which is especially sensitive to that are absorbed by methane. Methane is not a major component of Saturn's atmosphere, but enough of it is present to make a difference in how much light is reflected by different clouds. The darker areas reveal clouds that are lower in the atmosphere, therefore under more methane. Bright areas on Saturn are higher altitude clouds. Scientists think that these lower-altitude clouds are in regions where "air" is descending while the higher-altitude are in regions where air is rising. Thus, images like this one can help us map the vertical air movements on Saturn.

This view looks toward the unilluminated side of the rings from less than one degree from the . The image was taken with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera on May 25, 2015 using a spectral filter which preferentially admits wavelengths of near-infrared light centered at 890 nanometers.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Saturn and at a Sun-Saturn-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 99 degrees. Image scale is 55 miles (89 kilometers) per pixel.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Darkness descending on Saturn (2015, August 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-image-darkness-descending-saturn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Infrared image of Saturn's rings
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)