August 20, 2015

High-sensitivity, high resolution magnetocardiography for use at room temperature

by Tohoku University

High-sensitivity, high resolution magnetocardiography for use at room temperature
Credit: Tohoku University

Researchers at Tohoku University have succeeded in developing a sensor for the living body that can detect the bio-magnetic field with high sensitivity and high resolution. This was achieved by using a tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) device to work at room temperature.

In a world first, the group led by Professor Yasuo Ando of the Graduate School of Engineering - in collaboration with Konica Minolta, Inc. - succeeded in detecting the heart's magnetic field by using the TMR device.

This device enables cardiac electric activity to be measured in a non-aggressive way, so that the diagnosis of such as or arrhythmia can be greatly improved.

In the future, a special shield room for detecting the bio-magnetic field would be unnecessary because this device has a large field range. This would mean that heart conditions can be measured and treated in a more relaxed environment.

The device is expected to make a difference in medical treatments, preventive health care and sports.

Provided by Tohoku University

Citation: High-sensitivity, high resolution magnetocardiography for use at room temperature (2015, August 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-high-sensitivity-high-resolution-magnetocardiography-room.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tiny magnetic sensor deemed attractive
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)