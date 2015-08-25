GPM sees energetic Tropical Depression Kilo

On August 25 at 0121 UTC, GPM's Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar discovered that rain in Kilo was falling at a rate of almost 65 mm (2.6 inches) per hour and storm tops were measured at altitudes of over 15.4 km (9.5 miles). Credit: SSAI/NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Rainfall associated with Tropical Depression Kilo recently dumped heavy rain in some areas of the state of Hawaii.The Global Precipitation Measurement or GPM mission core satellite analyzed Kilo's rainfall as it passed overhead early on August 25.

Tropical depression Kilo changed course to move away from the Hawaiian Islands so it is no longer a threat, but has recently been more energetic. The GPM core observatory satellite flew over on August 25, 2015 at 0121 UTC as Kilo approached Johnson Atoll and found that rainfall intensity had recently increased and the tropical depression's storm tops were very tall.

GPM's Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) discovered that rain was falling at a rate of almost 65 mm (2.6 inches) per hour and storm tops were measured at altitudes of over 15.4 km (9.5 miles). Images were created at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. GPM is a satellite managed by both NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

On Tuesday, August 25, 2015 at 5 a.m. EDT (11 p.m. HST/Aug. 24) the center of Tropical Depression Kilo was located near latitude 18.4 north...longitude 167.3 west. That means that the center was about 185 miles (300 km) northeast of Johnston Island and about 640 miles (1,035 km) west-southwest of Honolulu, Hawaii. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 kph) and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) predicts some slow intensification from late from Tuesday through Wednesday night.

The depression was moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 kph) and is expected to turn toward the northwest then move toward the west by August 26. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 millibars.

The CPHC predicts that Kilo will strengthen again into a tropical storm as it moves harmlessly westward over the open waters of the central Pacific Ocean.