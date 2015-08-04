August 4, 2015

Understanding the firefly's glow

by Yale University

Understanding the firefly’s glow
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

Now we know how fireflies get their glow going.

Researchers at Yale, Connecticut College, and the University of Buffalo have determined the chemical processes at play when a firefly converts the chemicals in its body into a backyard light show. It's a scientific riddle that has taken some 60 years to explain.

The key is an oxygen intermediate—called a superoxide anion—that has an extra electron and allows oxygen to interact with the luciferin inside a . The result is bioluminescence.

"It's a pretty amazing system," said Gary Brudvig, the Benjamin Silliman Professor of Chemistry and professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale. "This will give us new insight into other natural light-generating systems, as well as artificial systems."

Brudvig is co-author of a study detailing the discovery in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Brudvig also is director of the Energy Sciences Center at Yale's West Campus. The lead author of the study was Bruce Branchini of Connecticut College.

Brudvig and Yale postdoctoral associate David Vinyard used (EPR) spectroscopy to confirm the formation of the superoxide anion involved in the glow process.

"Being able to connect chemistry to everyday life is a very good thing," Brudvig said. "Everybody knows that fireflies are cool."

More information: "Experimental Support for a Single Electron-Transfer Oxidation Mechanism in Firefly Bioluminescence." J. Am. Chem. Soc., 2015, 137 (24), pp 7592–7595 DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b03820

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Yale University

Citation: Understanding the firefly's glow (2015, August 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-firefly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: How do fireflies glow?
131 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

20 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)