August 18, 2015

Depression with hurricane potential forms in Atlantic

A hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, on July 3, 2014 in Miami, Florida
A hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, on July 3, 2014 in Miami, Florida

A tropical depression that could develop into the first hurricane of the season has formed in the Atlantic and is headed toward the Caribbean, US forecasters warned Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Four—located some 1,665 miles (2,675 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands at 1500 GMT—was expected to strengthen into a dubbed Danny within hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to projections by the Miami-based forecasters, the system could develop further and become a hurricane by Friday.

Currently no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Experts said earlier this month that there was a 90 percent chance the 2015 in the Atlantic, which runs from June through November, will be less active than normal.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Depression with hurricane potential forms in Atlantic (2015, August 18) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-depression-hurricane-potential-atlantic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hurricane season expected to be weaker than normal
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)