August 2, 2015

China tightens controls on export of drones, supercomputers

In the first five months of 2015, China exported some 160,000 civilian drones, a jump of 70 percent year-on-year, worth more tha
In the first five months of 2015, China exported some 160,000 civilian drones, a jump of 70 percent year-on-year, worth more than $120 million, reported the official China Daily newspaper

China is tightening controls on exports of some drones and powerful computers and will require firms to register to ensure they do not "compromise national security", state media reported Sunday.

From August 15, manufacturers of certain powerful and computers will have to give technical details to the authorities to obtain a licence prior to export, Xinhua news agency said.

The new regulations from the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs are aimed in particular at drones which can fly for more than one hour and at heights of more than 15,420 metres (50,000 feet).

In the first five months of 2015, China exported some 160,000 civilian drones, a jump of 70 percent year-on-year, worth more than $120 million, the official China Daily newspaper reported last month.

Leading Chinese maker DJI dominates 70 of the global market. But this manufacturing giant has ensured its products "were not involved in these (new) export controls", according to a statement reported by Chinese media, suggesting the government was mainly interested in restricting exports of military technology.

The tightening of regulations comes two weeks after an incident in disputed Kashmir in which the Pakistani army claimed to have shot down an Indian "spy drone", reportedly Chinese-made.

China is also likely tightening controls on exports of powerful computers as it looks to maintain its edge in the global supercomputer battle long dominated by US-Japanese rivalry.

Since June 2013 China's Tianhe-2 has headed the TOP500 list of the world's most , with the machine capable of 33.86 petaflops (quadrillions of calculations per second).

© 2015 AFP

Citation: China tightens controls on export of drones, supercomputers (2015, August 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-china-tightens-export-drones-supercomputers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Drone maker plans software to block Washington flights
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)