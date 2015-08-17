Research aids disaster-recovery framework

The world heritage listed Ningaloo reef is located amidst oil and gas developments and has the potential for its marine populations to be impacted by disturbance. Credit: Mike van Keulen

Australian scientists have identified cost-effective ways to help marine populations 'bounce back' after major disturbances, using a case study of spangled emperor (Lethrinus nebulosis) at Ningaloo Reef.

The CSIRO and Australian National University researchers ran model simulations on 114 sub-populations of the popular recreational fish to examine how a real-world system might respond following a disturbance, to different management interventions.

If a population is removed by a disturbance—a resource development or natural disaster—migration from nearby sub-populations can help restore the population to its original abundance.

ANU Professor Quentin Grafton, says investing in the connections between these populations may improve resilience, or the speed of recovery, following a disturbance.

Typically, human-induced disturbances are 'offset' by protecting or restoring areas of equivalent habitat to compensate for the damage.

But Prof Grafton says the standard approach is not adequate and there needs to be better thinking for offsets.

"The offset that we developed is not a habitat offset per se, but the funds, support and resources required to either increase the quality or the quantity of connections across sub-populations."

Prof Grafton says their modelling showed improving the quality of links between sub-populations could compensate for reductions in the number of connections, leading to greater migration and faster recovery.

Population parameters from spangled emperor at Ningaloo reef were used to calibrate the model of environmental offsets needed to restore resilience. Credit: Mike van Keulen

"In the marine environment one way of improving the quality of connections would be temporary closures to harvesting," Prof Grafton says.

"This would allow fish to move between populations more effectively.

He also suggests wildlife habitat corridors to promote the quality of connections between populations.

Prof Grafton says while the model was calibrated to populations of spangled emperor at Ningaloo Reef, the approach could be applied to various terrestrial or aquatic species.

"We think it's very much a general framework that would be of value in many other contexts," he says.

Prof Grafton says their model also provides a framework to help managers decide how to make the most of limited conservation budgets.

The model details how much money is required to ensure the same resilience level before the disturbance and how to do so in the most cost-effective way possible by optimising the trade-off between improving the number or quality of connections.

"We were able to show that as you increase the budget we are able to increase the quality of the connections to a greater extent," he says.

More information: "Environmental offsets, resilience and cost-effective conservation." DOI: 10.1098/rsos.140521