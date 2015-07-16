July 16, 2015

Yeast key to understanding cell division

by Massey University

Yeast key to understanding cell division
Baker's yeast. Credit: ZEISS Microscopy

A team of scientists has discovered that a protein in common baker's yeast helps control cell division – findings that may have implications for understanding diseases such as cancer.
A protein called Yih1, for Yeast Homologue of the mammalian protein IMPACT, was studied by researchers from Massey University, Brazil's Universidade Federal de São Paulo and Upstate Medical University in New York, who found it plays a role in cell division.

Yeast cells without Yih1 are "held up" in a particular part of the cell division cycle, somewhere before the cells are splitting apart.

Dr Evelyn Sattlegger from Massey University's Institute of Natural and Mathematical Sciences, says understanding how cell division is controlled will help understand how diseases operate. It is known that cancer cells have found ways to overcome the control points that naturally exist but not fully how they do it.

"Cell division follows a complex step-wise process, and many of these steps are controlled by a series of proteins and enzymes," Dr Sattlegger says. "These control points are known as checkpoints. In normal these checkpoints ensure that cell division only occurs at a controlled rate but have found ways to overcome them.

"We need to know in detail how checkpoints in the cell work. Most importantly, we need to identify all checkpoints."

She says yeast is an excellent model for answering fundamental questions about how operates, and how it is controlled, because yeast can be manipulated very easily and the proteins in yeast can be found in other animals. Essentially, the Yih1 is the yeast form of the human version, called "imprinted and ancient protein" – or IMPACT.

"These IMPACT proteins are found in virtually all eukaryotes, from basic yeast to complex mammals, including humans. This means we can use the simple to study in detail what happens when we don't allow these proteins to be made by the cell."

The Sattlegger research group was awarded Marsden funding in 2006 to study the role that other enzymes and proteins (Gcn1 and Gcn2) play in cell function. Other researchers have found that Gcn2  plays a specialised but crucial role in how diseases such as cancer cope with being starved of nutrition.

The group's latest research was published today in the publically-accessible journal PLOS ONE.

More information: "The Gcn2 Regulator Yih1 Interacts with the Cyclin Dependent Kinase Cdc28 and Promotes Cell Cycle Progression through G2/M in Budding Yeast." PLoS ONE 10(7): e0131070. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0131070

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Massey University

Citation: Yeast key to understanding cell division (2015, July 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-yeast-key-cell-division.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Molecular tag team revealed to control cell division
1302 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)