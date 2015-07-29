July 29, 2015

New ultrasound sensors for improved breast cancer screening

by National Physical Laboratory

New ultrasound sensors for improved breast cancer screening
The proposed breast screening system. Credit: Designworks

The first prototype ultrasound sensors for a new improved breast screening technique have been developed as part of a collaboration between the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), University Hospitals Bristol (UHB), North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT), Precision Acoustics Ltd and Designworks The team is now looking for commercial partners to translate the novel development into a clinical device.

NHS in England is currently conducted using X-ray mammography, and further investigations may involve a clinical examination, more X-ray mammograms and conventional .

During mammography, each is compressed between the two plates of an X-ray machine, which some women find very uncomfortable, and two X-rays are taken at different angles. However, the inability of 2D X-ray mammography to separate overlying tissue can lead to false positives and false negatives, and the hazards associated with ionising radiation limit the frequency with which X-rays can be performed. Conventional ultrasound is highly operator-dependent and suffers from imaging problems, making cancerous tissue difficult to distinguish from healthy tissue.

NPL, UHB, NBT, Precision Acoustics and Designworks are developing a prototype clinical system for a new breast screening technique - using ultrasound computed tomography (UCT) - that may overcome the problems of diagnosing breast disease using conventional X-ray mammography and ultrasound scans. The new ultrasound method will be safer and lower cost than currently-used screening techniques, and the results should be easier for clinicians to interpret.

NPL has developed and patented a novel detection method employing pyroelectric sensors, which convert ultrasonic energy into heat, generating electrical signals which are eventually used to form the ultrasound image. These large-area thermal sensors should generate far fewer image artefacts than conventional piezoelectric detectors, which are sensitive to the phase of the arriving ultrasound waves.

In the new procedure, the patient's breast will be placed in a warm water bath between an ultrasound transmitter and receiver. Ultrasonic waves are sent through the breast and the amount of energy emerging is measured using the prototype ultrasound sensor. The ultrasound transmitter array and the receiver are rotated around the breast, and the resulting measurements are combined to produce a 3D image of breast tissue properties. Different tissue types, including those that are cancerous, can then be identified from this image.

The first prototype pyroelectric sensors have been manufactured by Precision Acoustics and are currently being tested and optimised at NPL. Next, the team will develop a platform combining all the project components into a system ready for clinical evaluation. The system will then be deployed at the Bristol Breast Care Centre Service (NBT) for clinical evaluation on a small number of patients, providing the potential for an accurate, safe and comfortable method of screening for breast cancer.

Dr Lis Kutt and Dr Mike Shere from the Bristol Breast Care Centre Service (NBT) said: "We are evaluating this tool for imaging purposes with a view to looking at using it for screening should it prove to have the required sensitivity, specificity, patient acceptance and reproducibility of conventional mammography."

Provided by National Physical Laboratory

Citation: New ultrasound sensors for improved breast cancer screening (2015, July 29) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-ultrasound-sensors-breast-cancer-screening.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ultrasound could offer affordable, accessible breast cancer screening
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

19 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)